Seasonal paving operations to begin in Baggs

BAGGS, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin seasonal paving operations in Baggs on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Work will begin on Wyoming Highway 789 between mile markers 30.4-31.7. This operation is expected to take about three days.

Once crews wrap up there, they will move to another section of WYO 789 closer to Baggs, this time between mile markers 46.8-47.2.

Motorists through any of the above areas should expect potential delays due to lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic control.

In any work zone, be sure to avoid distractions like cell phones and obey all posted signs and flaggers.

Overall, paving operations are expected to take about a week. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.

