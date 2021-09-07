Top Ten Jewelry Trends for Fall and Winter 2021
Home shopping channel Shop LC shares trending jewelry styles making an impactAUSTIN, TX, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is sharing the top ten jewelry trends for fall and winter of 2021. These ten trends are making waves in web searches and social media and are predicted to be everywhere this holiday season.
“As we examine user search behavior, social media trends, and customer requests, there are clear trends emerging ahead of this holiday season,” explains Jiten Dattani, E-Commerce Director for Shop LC.
There are the top ten jewelry trends we expect to see this fall and winter.
• Dainty designs. Minimalism has been riding high for the last few years, and it’s safe to say it’s here to stay. Bouncing back from the stock standard of rote minimalistic standards, designs this season are featuring a feminine feel with gentle curves, soft finishes, and floral motifs.
• Multi-piercings. More women (and men) are experimenting with piercing. Multiple ear piercings are the gateway drug to this trend, as earrings can be removed and added as needs change. We are seeing stacked hopes, often mixed in with colorful studs and even pieces linked with chains.
• Mixed cuts gems. Featuring a range shapes and sizes, mixed cut gemstone jewelry is getting playful. Veering away from traditional stone arrangements, we are seeing more designers experiment with unique and eye-catching ways of exploring space through an asymmetrical lens.
• Bypass rings. This classic twist on traditional band rings is undergoing major attention right now. Modern bypass rings are truly experimenting with this space, ranging from understated minimalistic pieces to artful interpretations. Don’t “bypass” this one up.
• Paper clip-inspiration. A return to the office (or The Office reruns!) doesn’t have to be dreary! Paper clip jewelry is surging in popularity. From simple chain links, to gem encrusted creations, this versatile bauble is going to be a key piece in many collections this fall and winter.
• The Evil Eye. Banish bad vibes with evil eye jewelry. Many world cultures hold beliefs of the evil eye, and this jewelry style is thought to bring luck, protection, and dispel malevolent gazes. Popularly paired with the hamsa, find this symbol in charms, bracelets, and pendants.
• Bold chunky rings. Fall fashions favor subdued looks, and bold, chunky rings demand attention. It’s the perfect way to juxtapose an anchoring piece against your regular autumn apparel. These cocktail rings are powerful and demand attention.
• Enamel jewelry. This centuries old technique is seeing a resurgence as shoppers look for unique and characterful pieces that add pops of color. From enamel pins to colorful rings, enameling is at the forefront of many designer labels like Giuseppe Perez.
• Rough cut gemstones. 2021 has been a rough year, and rough gemstones embrace this raw experience. Showcasing the natural beauty of the earth, raw gems like Polki-stye diamonds are capturing our hearts with their unvarnished appeal.
• Layering pieces. While we layer up our clothing, we will be stacking rings and layering necklaces. Band rings lend themselves to stacking and offer great variety in textures and finishes. Necklaces, too, benefit from experimentation with styles, lengths, and types.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
