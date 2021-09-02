Northpoint Asset Management Makes the Inc. 5000 List
For the second consecutive year, Northpoint Asset Management makes the Inc. 5000 listSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that for the second consecutive year NORTHPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We hold a long-term perspective concerning accomplishing our core goal. Creating and accomplishing anything worthwhile always takes longer and costs more than anyone expects,” says John Laviter, Chairman and CEO of Northpoint Asset Management. “We're in it for the long haul and thus we see this as a marathon instead of a sprint. Making the list this year is just another symptom of constant, small-daily efforts by everyone at Northpoint, building toward something great.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which was made available on newsstands on August 20.
About Northpoint Asset Management
Northpoint Asset Management, an Inc. 5000 Business, is a professional Real Estate Investment & Management Company with 28 office locations throughout the United States and represents close to $3 billion in real estate assets for thousands of commercial and residential clients. Visit the Company’s web site at www.northpointam.com for more information.
Tyler Hartle
Northpoint Asset Management
+1 888-889-0081
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn