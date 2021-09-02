Mira International Foods, Inc. establishing operations in Beaufort County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mira International Foods, Inc. (Mira), a food crafting and distributing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Beaufort County. The more than $2 million investment will create 28 new jobs.

Operating for more than 40 years, Mira crafts and distributes food, beverage and snack items to over 30,000 retailers in the United States. Some of the company’s bestselling products include coconut waters, coconut milk, white and brown sugars, a line of sauces, tropical nectars and much more.

Located at 20 Eleanore Fine Road in Beaufort, Mira’s new 48,960-square-foot facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Mira team should visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

"Mira is excited to invest in South Carolina and partner with its constituents to robustly grow the business. Beaufort, South Carolina is a strategic location, which allows us to harness the talents of a growing and vibrant workforce, often with the benefit of rigorous military experience. Situated between two of the most thriving ports in the country, Charleston and Savannah, our location is optimal as we can readily import key products that are essential for our business. Thank you, South Carolina, for your amazing welcome and for being so business friendly." -Mira International Foods, Inc. Owners Mark and Monica Awadalla

“Mira’s decision to invest in the Lowcountry is a direct result of South Carolina’s commitment to investing in and expanding our ports. This $2 million investment will pay dividends for Beaufort County by bringing jobs and growth to an already thriving region.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Mira’s investment shows once again that South Carolina is truly a place for companies of all types to do business. Congratulations to this great company, and I look forward to seeing their success in Beaufort County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey II

“We welcome Mira as the newest member of South Carolina’s thriving agribusiness sector. When companies choose to expand to our state, it not only creates new jobs, but also raises our profile worldwide as a great place to do business.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“We are thankful for the good jobs that this project will bring to our community and look forward to a prosperous relationship with Mira. We appreciate the efforts of the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, the SouthernCarolina Alliance, my fellow council members and the team that made this happen.” -Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson

“We are excited to welcome Mira to the city of Beaufort. The decision of this family-owned company highlights that out of state businesses recognize the pro-industrial climate of Beaufort and the state of South Carolina. Transitioning military members, access to ports and a superb quality of life are providing value to our incoming companies. This project also signifies that industrial product gets consumed quickly in Beaufort. We are looking forward to more wins like this for the city of Beaufort and for the state of South Carolina.” -City of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Mira to the region, where the company will be an asset to our growing cluster of food and beverage industries. Congratulations to Beaufort County and the economic development team! Every good job created is an opportunity for a brighter future for a family in our region.” -SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls