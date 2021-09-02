Combined Jackpots Exceed Half a Billion!

Submit Release
Mississippi Match 5 grows to $145,000; Mega Millions reaches $323 million; Powerball climbs to $367 million

JACKSON, MISS. –Mississippi Match 5, Mega Millions® and Powerball® are continuing their roll into the weekend, with their combined jackpots adding up to more than $690 million

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $145,000. This is the 9th draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 4, drawing is anticipated to roll to $160,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000, which is based on sales. 

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 25th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $323 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 28th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $367 million.  

