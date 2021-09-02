Submit Release
Andy Qua Named Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt

Andy’s commitment and passion towards the success of our firm sets an example for all aspiring Principal Consultants within Kleinschmidt.”
— Trevor Lykens, COO
PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Andy Qua has been named Principal Consultant.

Andy has been with Kleinschmidt for more than 29 years, beginning his career as an intern in 1992. He worked across numerous functions during this time including environmental policy work pertaining to hydropower licensing and compliance. He coordinates and manages the FERC license applications, project scheduling and budgeting, economic modeling, and agency consultation/negotiation for many of the firm’s foundational clients.

“Andy is the definition of a Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt.”, says Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer with Kleinschmidt, “He has a track record of success as an industry expert and trusted advisor to our clients and teammates and is authentic and genuine with his actions. Andy’s commitment and passion towards the success of our firm sets an example for all aspiring Principal Consultants within Kleinschmidt.”

In addition to his extensive project work, Andy also serves as the Chair of the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors. He has a B.S. in Bio-Resource Engineering Technology from the University of Maine and is an active member of the National Hydropower Association.

About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.

For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


