Kids These Days - Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Interviews Kids of All Ages

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast with Shawnda McNeal

September Podcast Series Showcases the Thoughts and Feelings of Different Youth as They Anticipate the School Year

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the September series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast, former radio personality and podcast host Shawnda McNeal seeks to understand what being a kid is like these days. This month, Shawnda will highlight the lives of kids in preschool, elementary, junior high, and high school. Peer pressure, social media, the pandemic, slang words, and tips on how to be cool — nothing is off limits.

Intentionally Disruptive’s Social Media Manager, Jessie Simonson, says, “With school starting right around the corner, we are so appreciative to have these kids come in and share their honest opinions on everyday conversations pertaining to the world we live in today.”

To kick off the series, Shawnda chats with ‘Charming Charli.’ In the eyes of this preschooler, pink and princesses are everything and her only worry is how to become a real-life superhero.

In another episode, Shawnda learns the dos and don’ts in middle school while riding the social roller coaster. Howie, Kole, RJ, and Seth attempt to teach Shawnda how to be “cool” and ensure that she doesn’t release their secrets. According to them, “You never rat out anybody to the parents. That’s too far. Never.”

Podcast guests and high schoolers Dallan and Lauren finish the series out and share their thoughts as they look ahead to the difficult transition from high school to adulthood. Dallan suggests, “I feel like there should be more elective classes that you can take preparing you for the future, financial advice, and things like that.”

Microbe Formulas, Intentionally Disruptive’s sponsor, also emphasizes the importance of supporting families and the youth of today. When asked about this month’s series, Ryan Riley, Microbe CTO and part-owner, explains: “Here at Microbe, we strive to create a family-focused culture, both within the company and outside it. Talking with kids and recognizing their daily struggles is crucial in making sure they feel seen, heard, and understood at such a pivotal time in their lives.”

Stay tuned every Tuesday during the month of September to catch the Intentionally Disruptive Podcast (https://www.intentionallydisruptive.com/) on all your favorite listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

**For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.