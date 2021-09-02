Negris LeBrum Sustainable Soiree at New York Fashion Week SS22
Products & Services created by using the best practices and served to you with good intentions.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 11th from 9pm-11pm Negris Lebrum will debut its first ever sustainable after party at the Atrium in NYC, following the debut of the Negris LeBrum Spring/Summer “Love Story Collection.” Only fully vaccinated guests with ID cards can attend this event. Negris Lebrum and founder Travis Hamilton are proclaiming loudly that the future health of fashion is sustainability, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure the health of all participants.
In conjunction with the mandates set forth by the CDC and the City of New York, Negris Lebrum will be utilizing a four step safety protocol for each person attending the Sustainable Soiree. First, sophisticated, state-of-the-art distance temperature readers, will be deployed outside of the venue checking for elevated temperatures amongst the attendees. Secondly each guest must present a valid vaccination card to gain entry into the Soiree. Thirdly, upon entry attendees will be provided a 3x ply cotton mask from sponsor sippyMASK & Negris LeBrum. Lastly, mask monitors will be circulating throughout the event to ensure that everyone is complying to the mask mandate, and wearing their masks correctly.
Sharing this like minded vision and partnering with Negris Lebrum on this momentous occasion are sponsors Wella Hair, BYROE, sippyMASK, Archer Roose, Vara Winery & Distillery, Pit Liquor, Marc Harvey Beauty, LAELA Beauty Essentials, NO FADE FRESH, Cooch Ball, Pause Play Wellness, Touchland, L'OR Espresso, Earth Song Jewelry, and many more. We look forward to your attendance.
Negris LeBrum will launch their Love Story collection at New York Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 22) on Saturday September 11th. The spring summer 2022 collection by Negris LeBrum is generating tremendous excitement for the brand. Being able to return to NYFW and introduce The Love Story collection to a live audience is a huge milestone for Negris. New and exciting plaids, colorful summer tweeds and sequins will add to the foundational colors of black and white for The Love Story collection. This season, like many from the brand's past, will showcase the next chapter in the story of Negris LeBrum.
For press inquiries, interview requests or additional information please contact:
Romaine Smoots
Negris LeBrum LLC
+1 212-465-3301
press@negrislebrum.com
