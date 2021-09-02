APTY DAP WINS ‘BESPOKE SaaS SOLUTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD
Apty, a leading Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform, was announced as the winner of the “Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year” award at the 2021 SaaS Awards
Winning the 'Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year' award is a real honor. This is an award program that celebrates the SaaS community's crème de la crème & to be recognized as the best is quite humbling."AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The SaaS Awards is a software awards program that celebrates innovation and excellence. It accepts entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, UK, Australasia, and EMEA.
Krishna Dunthoori, Founder and CEO of Apty, said, “Winning the ‘Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year’ award is truly an honor. This is an award program which celebrates the crème de la crème of the SaaS community and to be recognized as the best among hundreds of international companies is quite humbling. This award is testament to Apty’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the Digital Adoption space.”
Acknowledging Apty’s victory, Richard Geary, Lead SaaS Awards judge, said: "Often, the biggest hurdle when deploying a SaaS application isn't the software itself, but providing the training required to use it. I was particularly impressed with Apty's Digital Adoption Platform, and approach toward user onboarding and product adoption for a range of other SaaS products."
Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software helps large enterprises increase the value of their critical business software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use the applications. Apty also helps SaaS companies with faster software adoption, simplified user onboarding, and improved user experience.
“Our focus for the near future is to amplify capabilities that will empower Enterprises to streamline and achieve seamless business process compliance,” Dunthoori said. “Enterprises run into software adoption challenges which stem from process compliance issues. Apty provides these organizations the insights to understand the root causes of these issues and alleviate them with a data-driven, measurable approach to continuously improve the impact of their business applications.”
For more information about Apty, visit www.apty.io.
About Apty
Apty Inc. is a SaaS company based in Austin, Texas. Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform transforms how enterprises adopt software at scale. Apty makes software easier to use so employees get more done in less time. Apty increases employee output and software ROI for common business applications like CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics), ERP (ServiceNow, NetSuite), HCM (Oracle Cloud HCM, Workday), Work Management (CA PPM, Clarity).
