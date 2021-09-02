AXES CEO to Deliver IAGR Keynote on the Future of Compliance
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Annual Conference will take place September 13-16 in Boston, USA. Earle G. Hall, CEO of AXES, will be delivering the first Keynote on How Big Data will Reshape Compliance & Regulation.
Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES, is an internationally recognized entrepreneur, visionary and innovator in several different fields of technology.
“IAGR is the world’s most prestigious association for driving innovation and fostering international cooperation among regulators,” stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES. “It is an honor for me to speak to such a reputable and distinguished audience of global influencers and policymakers. We are at a tipping point, information availability, reliability and accuracy will make the difference in our industry. I am humbled to share my vision and the path to embracing big data to create a more secure, transparent and integral industry."
IAGR’s annual conference brings senior international gambling regulators and industry stakeholders together to hear from leading speakers, discuss known and emerging issues and connect and share knowledge about regulatory policy and practice, the latest research and industry developments and trends. IAGR 2021 stands apart from the increasingly crowded annual calendar of gambling conferences because it’s the representative body for gambling regulators and provides a voice and mechanism to help inform and shape regulatory policy and practice.
For more information about the IAGR conference, visit www.iagr2021.com.
ABOUT AXES
AXES is the Global Gaming Industry’s cashless pioneer and FinTech Innovator. AXES is a real-time IoT, Blockchain and Big Data Cloud Information Management System that eradicates fraud, theft and illicit activities to focus on performance. The AXES Cloud streams deep, rich data from governments, casinos and route/street operations in more than 40 countries, from every type of gaming machine, to generate actionable intelligence and enhanced performance. The AXES APP Store offers a wide range of proprietary and third-party apps to empower its prestigious clientele with next-generation, affordable Apps to generate and leverage new and incremental revenue sources. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.
For more information about AXES, contact Sarah Lindsey at sarah.lindsey@axes.ai or (725) 232-4929 or visit AXES at www.AXES.ai
Sarah Lindsey
AXES
+1 725-232-4929
email us here