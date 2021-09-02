TB12 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2021 BOSTON MARATHON TEAM
Nineteen athletes hailing from New England, Colorado, Delaware, Mexico, New Jersey and Florida team up to raise funds to support TB12 Foundation’s programming
"FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TB12 Foundation, founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, today announced the members of its Foundation's Boston Marathon team. Since June, the 19-runner team has been raising funds to support the Foundation's mission and preparing for race day.
— Lisa Borges, Executive Director TB12 Foundation
With just over one month to go before this year’s October 11th Boston Marathon, the team has been training hard and raising awareness of the TB12 Foundation’s mission: to bring recovery and pliability education to those who need it most due to economic or health-related obstacles, so everyone can learn how to live pain-free and perform their best in both sports and life.
To date, the 2021 Marathon team has surpassed the $100,000 mark to support the TB12 Foundation’s programs.
As a thank-you from TB12, runners receive a full 18-week customized training plan created by certified coaches of the Road Runners’ Club of America with organized group runs throughout the season; online fundraising tools, TB12 treatment sessions (live or virtual), apparel including a TB12 race day singlet, TB12 products and a 20% discount on all TB12 Products (June-October).
“We are grateful for all our marathon team runners, past and present, who have dedicated their time, energy and fundraising efforts to support our mission,” noted TB12’s Executive Director Lisa Borges. “Their hard work enables us to reach many more deserving athletes who need that extra level of encouragement, training and support to reach their full potential.”
This year’s TB12 Foundation Boston Marathon team includes: Cheryl Bechunas, Sutton, MA; Sarah Checkosky, Boston, MA; John Christian, Brookline, MA; Aleesha Denning, Ormond Beach, FL; Keller Dinan, South Boston, MA; Will DiTullio, Woburn, MA; Chris Federico, Providence, RI; Kevin Flike, Weymouth, MA; Todd Garland, Hingham, MA; Madeline Giese, Boston, MA; David Hagen, Union, New Jersey; Ryan Hargraves, Boston, MA; Michaela Menard, Weymouth, MA; Jim McDonough, Hingham, MA; Kaley Nyquist, Parker, Colorado; Caroline O’Donnell, Boston, MA; Victor Ramos, Mexico City, Mexico; Tushar Raval, Newark, DE; and Bianca Routt, Miami FL.
About the TB12 Foundation
Founded in 2015 by seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, the TB12 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the health, well-being, and athletic potential of underserved athletes by providing free access to health and wellness resources that support preparation, performance and recovery – empowering people who are at-risk due to economic or health-related obstacles to reach their performance and life goals. Through our services, we aim to educate and help athletes improve longevity, prevent injury, and stay on the field, court, track, or course doing what they love, better and for longer.
The TB12 Foundation accepts scholarship applications from student athletes, tactical athletes and individuals who have experienced a tragic event who are seeking financial support for high-quality post-injury recovery. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.6M to athletes and organizations in need of support. For more information about the TB12 Foundation, please visit www.tb12foundation.org
