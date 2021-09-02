Top Retirement Experts On Tap For Retirement Coaches Association Virtual Summit

Sept 21-23, The Retirement Coaches Association will bring together the top retirement experts and coaches from around the world for its 5th Annual Conference.

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RCA is global platform for thought leaders across a myriad of sectors to discuss the non-financial aspects of retirement planning including Ageism, Purpose, Identity, Psychology, Entrepreneurship Life-Long Learning, Encore careers, Longevity & more. It’s the perfect gathering place for Certified Coaches, HR Professionals, Therapists, Entrepreneurs, Academics, and Financial Professionals.The RCA Conference is known for its community building and networking by organizing pre-session groups and discussions, small break-out sessions after each presentation and evening cocktail parties. The event also hosts an awards night which inducts one Retirement Pioneer and four Retirement Coaches of the Year into our Hall of Fame for the major impact they have made in our community and industry.The conference will feature more than 24 speakers and moderators, including the A-List of retirements top experts such as Joe Coughlin, PhD is Director of MIT AgeLab, Richard Leider, Founder of The Purpose Company, Dr. Ken Dychtwald, PhD, Age Wave and North America’s foremost aging visionary, Kerry Hannon, Author, Speaker, & Retirement Personality, Robert Laura, Retirement Pioneer and Activist, Richard Eisenberg, Managing Editor of Next Avenue Money Work & Purpose, Martin Whalen, Notre Dame ILI Fellow & Speaker, Jania Bailey, CEO of FranNet, Chris Farrell, Journalist, Author & Speaker, Mike Drak, Retirement Expert, Author, Dr. Dorian Mintzer Best-selling Author and Prolific Coach, Bruce Frankel, President of the Life Planning Network and many more.The level of expertise and thought leadership you get in this one gathering is unprecedented and supports the rapid growth and importance of our industry! We are focused on one simple mandate: to modernize the world of retirement, focusing on the mental, social, physical, and spiritual aspects of the personal journey rather than just the dollars and cents of traditional planning” says RCA Founder and President, Robert Laura.The Retirement Coaches Association was founded in 2017 by Laura, and since then, has grown significantly in membership, gone international, published 4 best-selling books, and presented dozens of industry-changing webinars and trainings.Laura says, “The success of the organization and conference has everything to do with our committed membership base who continue to disrupt and innovate within the retirement planning space. None of this would be possible without them as well as our loyal sponsors who understand the new retirement narrative including FranNet Notre Dame’s Inspired Leadership Institute , and The Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation.”You can learn more about the speakers, agenda, and conference at https://retirementcoachesassociation.org/conference Press passes are available to interested journalists and media outlets.