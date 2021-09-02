Paradiso eLearning announces its achievement of ISO 9002:2015 QMS and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ISMS Certifications
These certifications confirm Paradiso’s commitment towards quality and data security standards to safeguard its clients and customers.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradiso eLearning is a complete eLearning solutions provider company providing the most versatile and feature-rich eLearning solutions to clients to upscale their business efficiently. Paradiso eLearning offers learning management system (LMS) and course catalog as eLearning products and course development and managed training services. One of the best award-winning, Paradiso LMS provides the most customizable platform for clients who require end-to-end learning solutions. Paradiso aims at making learning accessible, affordable, and simple for companies or organizations worldwide.
By SIS Certifications, Paradiso eLearning is awarded ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certifications for Quality Management System and Information Security Management Systems. Working globally with reputed industries, Paradiso understands the cruciality of commitment and compliance towards quality, data security, environment, privacy, SOC 2, HIPAA, industry best practices, and much more to make its customers feel secure in partnering for software solutions.
“We understand that information security is the most serious concern in IT or, in that case, every other industry today. These certifications show our commitment towards a strong data security policy and compliance to the best quality management standards. We are dedicated to having robust security protocols to make sure our customer’s data is protected and secure,” said Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, the CEO.
Paradiso LMS supports all types of training such as classroom training, self-paced learning, social learning, virtual classrooms and much more. The platform has 100+ software integrations for a seamless learning experience. Paradiso Enterprise LMS platform is being used for different training uses such as employee, onboarding, customer, partner, distributor, associations, higher education, and selling courses online.
Team Paradiso concluded by adding, “Maintaining quality and robust information security protocols has always been our priority and getting certifications makes our clients more confident of our products and services.”
About Paradiso eLearning:
Paradiso eLearning (https://www.paradisosolutions.com) is redefining learning success by making learning accessible and flexible to create content, deliver training and improve business performance. Paradiso has served hundreds of clients and millions of users in the USA, the UK, India, and worldwide. Paradiso eLearning caters to many industries such as healthcare, education, retail, training, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, airline, non-profits, and government.
