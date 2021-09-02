Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Goes Green

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has gone green.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Texas-based Riverbend Homes today announced that it has gone green.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes, explained that Riverbend Homes has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium “because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you’re HVAC system doesn’t have to work so hard.”

Neely went on to point out that the company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they’re not in the budget.

“When possible, all of our spec homes we’ve moved to rainwater collection systems at least for the yard irrigation,” Neely revealed before adding, “All of our windows exceed the energy code by a wide margin. We use water saving irrigation sprinkler heads.”

Neely noted that in an effort to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Every home, according to Neely, is as unique as the owner, so being able to understand the homeowners’ vision to bring it to life is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

“We understand that your custom home will be one of the most important and expensive decisions you ever make, so our goal is to make the building process as fun and as painless as possible,” Neely said.

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and riverbend-homes.com/the-process

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

