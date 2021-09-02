Submit Release
News Release - Retail Theft - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503000         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair                            

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08-31-21 approx 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Olympia Sports, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Olympia Sports

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-31-21 at approximately 1830 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a

retail theft that occurred at the Olympia Sports store in Derby VT at

approximately 1745 hours.  VSP received a call from an employee advising of a

male that grabbed an armful of sweatshirts and then ran out of the store and

into a tan vehicle that was waiting out front.  The suspect is unknown at this

time, however evidence was collected and video surveillance is being reviewed.

A photo will be released of the suspect after viewing the surveillance.  Anyone

with any information regarding this retail theft is asked to contact Cpl Amy

LeClair at 802-334-8881.

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

