News Release - Retail Theft - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08-31-21 approx 1745 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Olympia Sports, Derby VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Olympia Sports
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-31-21 at approximately 1830 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a
retail theft that occurred at the Olympia Sports store in Derby VT at
approximately 1745 hours. VSP received a call from an employee advising of a
male that grabbed an armful of sweatshirts and then ran out of the store and
into a tan vehicle that was waiting out front. The suspect is unknown at this
time, however evidence was collected and video surveillance is being reviewed.
A photo will be released of the suspect after viewing the surveillance. Anyone
with any information regarding this retail theft is asked to contact Cpl Amy
LeClair at 802-334-8881.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208