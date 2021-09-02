Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                      

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/1/21  /  1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N near Exit 4

VIOLATION: DUID, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Levaggi                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moorisville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the  Royalton Barracks stopped a

vehicle that had been reported to be driving in an unsafe manor. While speaking with the

operator, Joshua Levaggi, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Levaggi

participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested

for DUI Drugs. He also had a criminally suspended driver's license. Levaggi was

cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/21  /  0800         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

