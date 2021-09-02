Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202900
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/1/21 / 1735 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N near Exit 4
VIOLATION: DUID, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Joshua Levaggi
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moorisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks stopped a
vehicle that had been reported to be driving in an unsafe manor. While speaking with the
operator, Joshua Levaggi, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Levaggi
participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested
for DUI Drugs. He also had a criminally suspended driver's license. Levaggi was
cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/21 / 0800
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.