Big Daddy Unlimited to Host Fourth Annual ‘Epic Shoot’ on November 11-12, 2021
An interactive showcase uniting enthusiasts, manufacturers and influencersGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, US, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Daddy Unlimited is excited to announce the very popular range and media event, Epic Shoot, will return for its fourth straight year on November 11-12 in Fleming, Georgia. This interactive showcase brings together industry-leading manufacturers with media influencers and VIP guests against the setting of the newest and hottest products on the market.
Epic Shoot is like no other range and media event because it is 100-percent focused on building long-lasting relationships. The event attracts freedom-loving patriots and gun enthusiasts from all walks of life. You will have the opportunity to interact with individuals from different political affiliations, ages, religious beliefs, skin colors, genders, etc., who, above all, support and defend the Second Amendment. Our goal is to bring all people together for their love of America, freedom, and the right to bear arms.
“With the cancellation of the NRA’s annual 2021 Exhibition and Meetings last week, industry events have become even more rare than ever,” states Tony McKnight, Co-Founder, Big Daddy Unlimited. “BDU assures our attendees that Epic Shoot 2021 will not be cancelled. For firearms manufacturers and social media influencers who rely on these events to grow their businesses, showcase their newest and hottest products, and create awesome online content, Epic Shoot has become the must-attend industry event of the year.”
The two-day event is packed for attendees as they try out new products, attend various demonstrations, build new relationships, socialize, and eat amazing food. All of this makes the Big Daddy Unlimited Epic Shoot the ideal background for influencers to generate amazing photos and video.
To apply as a vendor, influencer, or request more information, email sophia@bigdaddyenterprisesinc.com
Big Daddy Unlimited (BDU) is revolutionizing the online gun, gear, and ammo-buying process with the largest selection of in-stock products at everyday industry-leading prices! Our mission is to help our members exercise their Second Amendment right at prices they can live with while giving them the VIP service they deserve! Our passion for the 2A is unyielding, and we patriotically defend the freedoms upon which our great country was founded.
Our sales and services teams are the greatest benefit of our membership program and truly what sets us apart from other companies in the firearms industry. A quick call into BDU is the fastest way to solve a problem or grab that hard-to-find item! Give us a call at (800) 915-7709 to become a member today!
###
Keira Rodriguez
TallGrass Public Relations
+1 914-830-3241
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn