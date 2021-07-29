Swift Fuels Expands UNLEADED Avgas Distribution Across California and Celebrates 6th Anniversary Selling UL94 Nationwide
Global leader expands unleaded avgas distribution across California. Initial impact: Airfields in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and San Diego countiesOSH KOSH, WISCONSIN, US, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Fuels, LLC, the global leader in the development and commercialization of unleaded aviation gasoline, announced the expansion of its high-performance UL94 Unleaded Avgas product into the US Pacific coast corridor. This action will provide commercially viable fuel opportunities for dozens of airfields across California to access UL94 Unleaded Avgas. The announcement came during this week’s EAA AirVenture – Oshkosh 2021 Airshow during which Swift Fuels was celebrating the 6th anniversary of it providing UL94 Unleaded Avgas to piston aircraft pilots nationwide.
For some county regulators concerned for their community’s health, this announcement could not have come soon enough, as the National Academies of Science recently released its latest study that indicates: “Small gasoline-powered aircraft are the single largest emitter of lead in the United States, as other major emission sources such as automobile gasoline have been previously addressed. A highly toxic substance that can result in an array of negative health effects in humans, lead, is added to aviation gasoline to meet the performance and safety requirements of a sizable portion of the country’s gasoline-powered aircraft. When emitted from aircraft exhaust, lead can be inhaled by people living near and working at airports.”
Dan DeMeo, CEO of Rabbit Aviation Services in San Mateo county, had this to say about the critical need for unleaded avgas, “General aviation needs a piston fuel alternative that ensures a future that does not include toxic lead. Working with our airport management and elected county supervisors, we drafted the first agreement to supply a lead-free avgas alternative in the state of California, and it’s imperative that others support this critical effort. Swift Fuels’ UL94 Unleaded Avgas solves the issues brought by tetraethyllead and ethylene dibromide by eliminating toxicity and engine corrosion caused by lead, eliminating lead-fouled sparkplugs, and at least doubling the oil change intervals vs. those required for 100LL. Our pilots and our community see a large positive benefit to using UL94.”
Statewide consideration in California continues to grow among municipal airports. Rayvon Williams, Director, Watsonville Municipal Airport, commented, "We've conducted multiple surveys of our Watsonville based owners, operators and SASOs, along with pilots at surrounding airports, and there is demand for UL94 Unleaded Avgas in our area across a wide range of aircraft. Taking a leadership position by offering Swift Fuels' UL94 to our tenants and itinerant visitors will be a 'win-win' on multiple fronts; both for the improved aircraft operation and the environment."
Chris D’Acosta, CEO of Swift Fuels also commented, “Swift Fuels’ UL94 is the only commercially-available unleaded avgas in the US. It’s sold nationwide, it’s commercially insured for aviation, and frankly - pilots who use it love it. Dan DeMeo has been a champion of this effort for the past five years, urging many local community leaders to join the nationwide movement toward unleaded avgas. Our multi-year initiative to educate the market on the dangers of lead and the benefits of unleaded avgas can only happen with the ongoing support of forward-thinking regulators, aircraft/engine OEMs, pilots, airports, municipalities, airport boards and supply chain folks. Industry leaders like Dan and those in the Santa Clara County area have begun taking action in recognition of the demand for cleaner fuel options for their customers and they continue to play an integral role in the transition. Swift Fuels has been collaborating with hundreds of pilots in counties across California for months to make this expansion plan come about. From a pilot’s perspective alone, they value the longer maintenance intervals, less wear-and-tear on engines, less corrosion, longer sparkplug life, etc. We are extremely proud to have our UL94 avgas available for piston aircraft to serve customers and communities across the California marketplace and play a role to eliminate lead toxicity,” said D’Acosta.
Communities across the US now know that piston aircraft are responsible for 70% of toxic lead emissions reported to the EPA. Over 130,000 aircraft are already FAA-authorized to use Swift Fuels’ UL94 Unleaded Avgas as a “drop-in ready” fuel, representing 66% of the US piston fleet. For more information about UL94 and the latest listing of airports with Swift Fuels UL94 available, please visit: www.swiftfuels.com
About Swift Fuels
Swift Fuels is a global research and development firm specializing in high performance aviation fuels and patented process technologies for refineries and midstream gas processing operations. Since 2012, our Avgas division has become a global leader in the advancement of high-performance unleaded aviation gasolines for piston aircraft. This includes the commercial deployment of a premium grade UL94 avgas - a 94+ motor-octane aviation gasoline that meets ASTM International fuel specification D7547 and is FAA-approved for use in 66% of the US piston fleet. Our Avgas team is also focused on efforts to finalize the FAA’s certification of our high-octane fuel called “100R” targeted for use in all piston airplanes currently FAA-approved to utilize 100LL. 100R is a clean-burning 100+ motor-octane unleaded fuel made from > 10% renewable oxygenates that is designed to replace 100LL on a global scale as a “drop-in ready” replacement (i.e. no added hardware). Swift Fuels looks forward to the day when toxic tetraethyllead in 100LL has been permanently removed from fueling piston-engine aircraft through the roll-out of our high-performance unleaded aviation gasolines. Swift Fuels also participates in the FAA’s CLEEN-II program to develop commercially sustainable turbine-engine fuel products. For more information about our industrial process research visit: www.swiftfuels.com. To learn about our Avgas programs, please visit https://SwiftFuelsAvgas.com/
Mark Hanes
TallGrass Public Relations for The C-Suite Network
email us here