divirod Expands its Water Data Network Coverage Throughout Florida
Global leader in water data technology expands network coverage to flooding communities in Martin, Pinellas, Polk, Palm Beach, Broward Counties and more plannedMARTIN COUNTY, FLORIDA, US, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- divirod, a global leader in providing data-driven insights that measure, predict, and mitigate the impact of environmental water risks, recently expanded its data network coverage to Florida communities that need it most – those enduring consistent threats and damage due to intense flooding.
In real-time, the divirod water data network accurately measures water level, precipitation, and tidal/wave activity down to the millimeter. Communities with divirod network coverage are now benefiting from receiving vital intelligence that can warn them of impending water risk events, such as floods, and offer them greater “speed to action” for timely and informed emergency responses.
Deploying the divirod network is extremely efficient, as just last week more than ten host data sites were installed in the counties listed above, all of which are now capturing critical water network data. Ongoing plans will expand the number of host data sites to 20 per month in the coming months.
Javier Marti, CEO and co-founder of divirod, had this to say regarding the expansion, “It’s become obvious that we can no longer afford to depend on outdated, sparse, and disparate monitoring networks to protect and warn our communities of the dangers of impending water disasters like floods. The only way to mitigate the dangers and huge economic losses from water risks anywhere in the world is by understanding, anticipating, and planning for the unforeseen effects of extreme environmental water risk events.”
Marti continued, “divirod has a cost-effective and scalable solution to bring hyperlocal and high-quality data to customers in virtually no time. Through data, we are empowering those living by the water to take action against all kinds of water risks. We’re glad to be working with these local communities who constantly deal with the threat of flooding, and we are eager to contribute to what has become a global concern – sustainability and resiliency planning for the future.”
divirod’s innovative data network solution has garnered the support of global environmental entities, such as Continental Shelf Associates (CSA), a coastal/marine environmental consulting firm that specializes in multidisciplinary projects concerning potential environmental impacts of activities throughout the world. divirod is partnering with CSA in Florida, to accelerate the coverage of the divirod ground network, especially in coastal communities and counties across the state.
Robert Mulcahy, CSA’s Chief Operating Officer, had this to say regarding the divirod network, “When I recognized the immense power of the water data that can be captured by the divirod network, I knew that widespread network coverage can serve to validate and strengthen every water risk resiliency initiative devised – both locally and globally - for years to come.”
divirod is offering individuals, local businesses, organizations, and community members the opportunity to secure water information and network coverage by becoming a host data sensor site, which provides a real-time dashboard interface to remotely monitor water levels on and adjacent to their property at no cost. To see if your location qualifies, you can reach out to the divirod Water Team at water.team@divirod.com.
Todd Williams, PE, Chief Growth Officer at divirod, added, “As a Florida resident living on the coast, I know firsthand the devastating impacts water can have on our communities. While the data collected from one host site can be impactful, a network of data sites at the water line – calibrated to the same datum - will capture widespread water level intelligence in real-time. The greater the network expansion, the more powerful the available data that’s captured, and the more actionable that data becomes to respond to immediate and longer-term water risks. By rapidly increasing the coverage of our networked technology within weeks, not years, we create transformational and immediate water risk intelligence for individuals, businesses, communities, counties and the State of Florida.
About divirod
divirod is building the most comprehensive local, national and global environmental water data network ever established. With the ability to rapidly deploy and measure all forms of water with millimeter precision, the divirod network fills critical geographic data gaps and augments currently existing, but outdated, sparse, and disparate environmental water monitoring systems that we are forced to rely upon today. Short-term, filling data gaps with divirod network data enables localized and real-time “speed to knowledge/action” for more-informed emergency responses to protect us from impending water risks that threaten properties, economies, and, most importantly, human lives.
Over time, the increase in captured data through the divirod global network coverage, enhances smarter water risk decisions, and guides critical resiliency initiatives to greatly minimize future water risks.
To learn more, and become a part of the divirod network today, visit, https://divirod.com/, or email us at: water.team@divirod.com
Connect with divirod on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Mark Hanes
TallGrass Public Relations
+1 917-359-0697
email us here
divirod - Our Vision