State Bar group votes on paraprofessional oversight

(Subscription required)  The California State Bar Paraprofessional Program Working Group voted Tuesday on recommendations for developing an oversight body for the controversial paraprofessional program, one of the most highly debated aspects of the program. According to the proposed structure, the 13-member committee would consist of one judge, two attorneys, three paraprofessionals, six public members and a paraprofessional educator.

