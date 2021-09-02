Negligent Operation 21A103181
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A103181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 Appx.1945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandhill and Pleasant Valley Rd Underhill
VIOLATION: Negligent Operator
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/26/2021 at approximately 1945 hours a juvenile was jogging against the follow of traffic on Pleasant Valley Road in Underhill. A vehicle traveling in the right lane crossed over the center line of the roadway and brushed the juvenile. The vehicle turned around and proceeded to follow the runner until she made it to a nearby residence to call 911.
The only description of the vehicle is a small white sedan and an older male driver. Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Andrew Collier
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Rd,
Williston, VT, 05495
802-878-7111