Negligent Operation 21A103181

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A103181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 Appx.1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandhill and Pleasant Valley Rd Underhill

VIOLATION: Negligent Operator

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/26/2021 at approximately 1945 hours a juvenile was jogging against the follow of traffic on Pleasant Valley Road in Underhill. A vehicle traveling in the right lane crossed over the center line of the roadway and brushed the juvenile. The vehicle turned around and proceeded to follow the runner until she made it to a nearby residence to call 911.

The only description of the vehicle is a small white sedan and an older male driver. Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

