Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,809 in the last 365 days.

TxDOT Completes US 290 East Improvements Project in Lee County

Sept. 1, 2021

GIDDINGSLee County officials joined the Texas Department of Transportation to celebrate the completion of a US 290 East widening project that divided a section of the 4-lane highway between the Bastrop/Lee County line to Giddings.

“With thousands more vehicles expected to travel on the highway each day, we recognized the need to modernize the roadway,” TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. “The completion of this project not only benefits local traffic, but those traveling from Austin to Houston and back.”

A grassy median with a cable barrier now separate the new eastbound lanes from the westbound lanes along an 8-mile stretch of US 290 in Lee County. Inside and outside shoulders were also added.  

“This project was much needed and has safety written all over it,” said Lee County Judge Paul Fischer at today’s ribbon cutting. “I want to thank TxDOT.”

TxDOT funded the $28.3 million project and the contractor is Big Creek Construction, LTD. Two additional projects are part of dividing US 290 from Elgin to Giddings – the McDade project is near completion and the Paige project is now complete – both are in Bastrop County.

You just read:

TxDOT Completes US 290 East Improvements Project in Lee County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.