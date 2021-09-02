TxDOT Completes US 290 East Improvements Project in Lee County

Sept. 1, 2021

GIDDINGS – Lee County officials joined the Texas Department of Transportation to celebrate the completion of a US 290 East widening project that divided a section of the 4-lane highway between the Bastrop/Lee County line to Giddings.

“With thousands more vehicles expected to travel on the highway each day, we recognized the need to modernize the roadway,” TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. “The completion of this project not only benefits local traffic, but those traveling from Austin to Houston and back.”

A grassy median with a cable barrier now separate the new eastbound lanes from the westbound lanes along an 8-mile stretch of US 290 in Lee County. Inside and outside shoulders were also added.

“This project was much needed and has safety written all over it,” said Lee County Judge Paul Fischer at today’s ribbon cutting. “I want to thank TxDOT.”

TxDOT funded the $28.3 million project and the contractor is Big Creek Construction, LTD. Two additional projects are part of dividing US 290 from Elgin to Giddings – the McDade project is near completion and the Paige project is now complete – both are in Bastrop County.