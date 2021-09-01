Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,809 in the last 365 days.

New ADVISER Validation Error 786: Student With an Exit Record 214 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, Without a Following Entry Record into a Special Purpose School

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Error 786:  Student With an Exit Record 214 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, without a following entry record into a Special Purpose School

Student With an Exit Record “214” – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, is not currently enrolled Special Purpose School. Either the student was reported in error or needs to be reported by a Special Purpose School.

You just read:

New ADVISER Validation Error 786: Student With an Exit Record 214 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, Without a Following Entry Record into a Special Purpose School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.