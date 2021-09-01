Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Error 786: Student With an Exit Record 214 – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, without a following entry record into a Special Purpose School

Student With an Exit Record “214” – Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School, is not currently enrolled Special Purpose School. Either the student was reported in error or needs to be reported by a Special Purpose School.