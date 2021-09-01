Paving operations to begin on I-90 at the Acme Interchange west of Sheridan

Sheridan, Wyo – Westbound travelers on I-90 west of the Sheridan/Dietz Port of Entry will encounter a short detour between the Tongue River Bridge and Acme Interchange Bridge starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Simon Contractors the contract to reconstruct and mill and overlay the east and westbound lanes of I-90 between mile marker 19 and 15. This project will be completed in two phases, with phase one starting September 7. Phase two will resume in May 2022.

Due to the late letting and awarding of this contract, Simon and its subcontractors will perform the reconstruction component of the westbound lane this fall and return in May to complete the entirety of the project.

In phase one, Simon will reconstruct a portion of the westbound lane of I-90 between the Tongue River Bridge and Acme Interchange Bridge. Once the westbound reconstruction is complete, the detour will be removed and traffic will resume its normal pattern. This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2021.

To accommodate construction, WYDOT will be closing the travel lanes between these structures and detouring traffic to the Acme Interchange on and off ramps.

Traffic control will begin at the top of the hill just west of the Port of Entry. Traffic will be reduced down to one westbound travel lane with reduced speed limits and flagging operations. Motorists will exit the interstate at the off-ramp, travel through the intersection onto the on-ramp and back onto I90. Eastbound traffic from WYO 345 will encounter traffic control beyond the standard stop sign at the intersection.

This project is scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Photo: Map of traffic control for the I90 Acme Interchange construction project starting September 7, 2021.