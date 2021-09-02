Roasted Whisk Introduces Limited Edition “Self-Love” Boxes to Benefit the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roasted Whisk has unveiled a new partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, an effort that will take place throughout the month of September. The coffee-inspired gift company introduced “Self-Love” upgrades to two of their gift boxes, the “Hug in a Mug Box” and “Calming Box.”
The Hug in a Mug Box features 12 oz. of locally sourced Roasted Whisk Coffee, a limited-edition “More Self Love” coffee mug, and your choice of espresso infused mini treats. The Calming Box features 12 oz. of locally sourced Roasted Whisk Coffee, a limited-edition “More Self Love” coffee mug, your choice of espresso infused mini treats and a hand poured Chocolate Espresso Candle.
“I am humbled by the outreach and work that the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay does in our community to ensure no one goes through a crisis alone,” said Lizette Rivera, Founder of Roasted Whisk. “Our company who was founded on the principle of bringing people together is proud to echo their mission, raising funds and awareness for their deserving organization.”
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges or trauma resulting from sexual assault, suicidal thoughts, domestic violence, financial distress or emotional or situational problems.
The limited-edition boxes are available for purchase at www.roastedwhisk.com.
About Roasted Whisk
Roasted Whisk is a female-owned business that offers coffee-inspired gift boxes paired to perfection, delivering an elevated pick-me-up fresh from their kitchen table to your door. Roasted Whisk offers a variety of options depending on the occasion and personal preference, allowing customers to customize any order. Boxes include locally sourced coffee blends, espresso infused baked goods, organic pup treats, and more. Follow along on their social media channels by visiting Facebook or Instagram or by tagging your photos with #RoastedWhisk or #LetsGetRoasted.
