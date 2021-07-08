Roasted Whisk Announces New Coffee-Inspired Gift Boxes
Locally sourced blends, espresso-infused baked goods and moreTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roasted Whisk announced they have added four new boxes to their specialty gift kit collection featuring locally sourced coffee blends, espresso infused baked goods and more.
The new boxes include the Cup of Joe Box, Pup N’ Pal Box, All About the Mini’s Box, and It’s Poppin’ Box, each available alongside of the four original Roasted Whisk boxes. The company now offers a total of eight specialty coffee-inspired boxes, shipped nationwide.
The Cup of Joe Box features 12 oz. of Roasted Whisk Midnight Dark Roast Blend, a limited-edition coffee mug, a jar of the new fresh baked Whisky Espresso Popcorn, and a jar of homemade baked Espresso Brownie Bites. The Pup N’ Pal Box was created for pet lovers and features 12 oz. of Roasted Whisk Cuban Coffee, an 11 oz. signature coffee mug, 25 organic Paw-Puccino Pup Treats and a No Walkie Before Coffee pup shirt that is available in sizes extra small through extra-large. The highly anticipated All About the Mini’s Box features your choice of six jars packed with freshly baked espresso-infused bites and customers can choose from Espresso Brownies, Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies, Espresso Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, Espresso Rice Treats, Espresso Snickerdoodles or Blondies. The It’s Poppin’ Box features two jars of the mouth-watering Caramel Espresso Popcorn, two jars of the Whisky Espresso Popcorn, and two jars of the Yum Chata Espresso Caramel Popcorn.
Roasted Whisk also announced they have expanded into offering customizable corporate gift boxes, enabling brands to provide the ultimate pick-me-up to events, employees, meetings or groups. Orders of 50 boxes or more will receive a special discount, along with customizable options catered to clients, however the minimum requirement is only ten boxes.
All products are available for purchase at www.roastedwhisk.com.
About Roasted Whisk
Roasted Whisk is a female-owned business that offers coffee-inspired gift boxes paired to perfection, delivering an elevated pick-me-up fresh from their kitchen table to your door. Roasted Whisk offers a variety of options depending on the occasion and personal preference, allowing customers to customize any order. Boxes include locally sourced coffee blends, espresso infused baked goods, organic pup treats, and more. Follow along on their social media channels by visiting Facebook or Instagram or by tagging your photos with #RoastedWhisk or #LetsGetRoasted.
