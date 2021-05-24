Women Launch Coffee Delivery Service After Meeting During Global Pandemic
Specialty Blends, Coffee Infused Homemade Sweets & MoreTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new coffee business has been brewing and two Tampa Bay women who met during the global pandemic are unveiling the innovative concept today.
Neighbors Lizette Rivera and Angie Murphy came together thanks to their dog’s tugging desire to meet one another during an afternoon walk, then several months later Roasted Whisk was born. The new company is an innovative coffee goods delivery service that’s core mission is to bring a smile to their customers face during any occasion.
The female-owned business delivers specialty coffee and homemade coffee infused sweets that are boxed fresh and delivered to your door, creating an ultra-convenient pick-me-up. Consumers can choose from four boxes including the “Café Cubano Pairing Box,” the “Midnight Blend Pairing Box,” the “Calming Box,” or the “Hug in a Mug,” each of which are customizable and available on the company’s website.
Additional merchandise is available for purchase, including hand-poured chocolate espresso candles, t-shirts, socks, coffee mugs, paw shaped dog treats, dog shirts and more. Highlights from the homemade coffee infused baked goods include espresso brownies, snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies, caramel espresso popcorn and more.
The company set out on a mission to bring a new product line to the regional market that is not only convenient, but also re-energizes and excites coffee lovers around the country.
The products are available for purchase at www.roastedwhisk.com.
###
About Roasted Whisk
Roasted Whisk is an innovative coffee goods delivery service that’s core mission is to bring a smile to their customers face during any occasion. The female-owned business delivers specialty coffee and homemade infused sweets to the door, creating unmatched dunkability and the ultimate pick-me-up. Follow along on their social media channels by visiting their Facebook or Instagram or by tagging your photos with #RoastedWhisk or #LetsGetRoasted.
Nikki Balles
Prickly Plum PR + Events
+1 609-833-1610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook