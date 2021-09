With Afghanistan & Anniversary Of 9/11, The Terrorist Therapist Podcast Is More Popular Than Ever

The Terrorist Therapist Show Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is The Terrorist Therapist Show?The Terrorist Therapist Show is a weekly podcast that has been running over 5 years and appears at the top oflists of the best podcasts about terrorism. Here it’s at the top of the list for 2021: https://player.fm/podcasts/Terrorist The host, aka The Terrorist Therapist® , combines her knowledge as a psychiatrist and an expert on terrorism to talkabout the hottest topics in terror for the week from her unique perspective. Topics have included putting terrorists onher couch to analyze them, and other terror topics that aren't talked about in mainstream media. For example, shewas the first, if not only, one to say the Colorado mass shooter, Ahmad Alissa, was a terrorist-even before Al Qaeda’smagazine put him on the cover to inspire other lone wolves.Who is the host: The Terrorist TherapistCarole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is a board certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist who, since 9/11 has been helpingpeople ‘keep calm and carry on’ with her books, media appearances, speaking engagements and by hosting thisshow. Her award-winning books include: Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted and Lions and Tigers andTerrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. (www.terrorist therapist.com)Who listens to The Terrorist Therapist Show?Listeners not only come from all over America…. they come from Moscow, China, Saudi Arabia, United ArabEmirates and many other countries - undoubtedly trying to get a perspective about terrorism that they won’t get fromour mainstream media!What are some past show titles?"Taliban Overtakes Kabul Today, NYC Tomorrow?” “Terrorists Are Already ‘Inspiring’ More 9/11’s” “Time Out,Terrorists - America Is Already Destroying Itself” “Cancel Muppets & Monopoly… But Not Terrorists?”“Covid Vaccine: Terrorists Before Americans?” “Nashville Suicide Bomber: Driven by Terrorism or Loneliness?"Where is The Terrorist Therapist Show found?The best place to listen to the show is on Renegade Talk Radio because there is a description of each showalong with the audio. The show is also wherever podcasts are typically found.