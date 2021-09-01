BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Expands Nashville Branch
Our new office expansion is indicative of the growth we are seeing within our organization. We remain committed to our customers, ensuring we have a full team to support their needs”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM2 Freight Services, Inc., a provider of logistics and transportations solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of their Nashville, Tennessee office. The BM2 branch has only been in the Nashville office for six months but has already experienced tremendous success and growth.
“We are very excited for the growth of our Nashville office. We have solid management, great people, and we continue to attract exceptional talent. The future is very bright for BM2 Freight and this prominent city,” said Pete Katai, Executive Vice President of Sales.
The expanded office space will be located in downtown Nashville. The office is near the Arts District. This location is ideal for access to the city and is optimal for hosting customers and carriers.
“Our new office expansion is indicative of the growth we are seeing within our organization. We remain committed to our customers, ensuring we have a full team to support their needs,” said Brian Pilkinton, Nashville Branch Director.
This expansion is a testament to the growth and success our company has experienced since its founding in 2008 and reiterates our commitment to our team, our customers, and our carriers.
About BM2 Freight: Family-owned and operated since 2008, BM2 Freight is headquartered in Covington, KY, and is dedicated to providing strategic transportation solutions to customers throughout North America by connecting them with a network of over 3,000 reliable carriers. Service. Communication. Integrity. It’s that simple.
CONTACT: Meghan Murphy, (920) 428-3314, mmurphy@bm2freight.com
