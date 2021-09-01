Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDOT to Hold Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall and state business leaders for a major infrastructure announcement, tomorrow, Thursday, September 2 at 10:00 AM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, state business leaders

WHAT: Press conference for a major infrastructure announcement

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, September 2 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Interstate 26 East, just off Exit 129, SCDOT personal will be on-site to direct drivers to the event