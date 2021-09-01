Invest for Better Brings Values-Aligned Curriculum and Community to Women Investors
Two movement leaders launch non-profit, Invest for Better, to revolutionize the way women invest.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Remmer and Janine Firpo, may have had different journeys but their mission is the same. Now they have partnered to empower other women to take control of their money through values-aligned investing. Their endeavor, Invest For Better, was incubated under The Philanthropic Initiative. Resonating with women everywhere, over 50 Invest for Better Circles launched in the last year worldwide. Firpo, who recently published a best-selling book aimed at helping women invest with their values, has joined with Remmer to create a standalone 501(c)3 in order to scale the platform to reach everyone from retail investors to those handling large portfolios.
In September of 2021, Invest for Better will launch its new platform which is built to provide investment knowledge and practical skill-building for women who want to learn and act boldly in the company of other like-minded women in peer-led Invest for Better Circles. Invest for Better creates community for women seeking to empower themselves and take control of their own money to create a more just, sustainable and equitable society
“Women have historically been left out of the conversation when it comes to personal finance and investing,” said Firpo. “Invest for Better meets women where they are, and provides them the knowledge, community, and confidence they need to take action and invest in alignment with their values.”
For generations women have come together to share ideas, learn together and seek better opportunities for themselves, their communities and the world. The Invest for Better Circles started in living rooms where women gathered in search of shared learning and trusted community. As each Invest for Better member is inspired to take control of their money, they will have an entire community of support to help them on their personal journey. The collective economic might of the Invest for Better Circles has the power to make an impact on a global scale.
“Invest for Better women are courageously taking action with their money,” said Remmer. “We provide a practical values-aligned investing toolkit, and community to collaborate and learn with. Our investing Circles will provide the knowledge, confidence, and inspiration to take control of their money and create lasting change they want to see in the world.”
Invest for Better launches its next cohort of Invest for Better Circles in October. The program, which has relied on over 100 volunteer Circle leaders to date, draws heavily from Firpo’s recent book along with dozens of volunteer experts.
For more information about Invest for Better or to join a Circle, please visit www.investforbetter.org.
# # #
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here