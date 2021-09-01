Loyalty360’s Loyalty Management Magazine September 2021 Issue Released
This edition of Loyalty Management magazine includes brand features on Casey’s, Price Chopper, 7-Eleven, Toppers Pizza, PNC Bank, and Ideal Image
Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has published its latest Loyalty Management magazine, focused on best practices and trends in loyalty and customer experience.
— Mark Johnson
This September issue includes brand features with executives from Casey’s, Price Chopper, 7-Eleven, Toppers Pizza, PNC Bank, and Ideal Image. The features focus on various trends, from digital innovation to advances in technology, as well as a look at how fuel and c-store loyalty programs are responding to digital acceleration.
Brand Features:
• How Casey’s Delivered ‘Summer of Freedom’ for Loyalty Members.
• Price Chopper Engaging Customers Beyond the Rewards Card.
• Customer Feedback is Crucial to 7-Eleven Loyalty Growth.
• How Toppers Pizza’s Upper Crust Society is Designed for Product Addicts.
• PNC Rewards Program Evolves to Satisfy Customer Needs.
• Ideal Image Using Memberships to Personalize with Consumers
Similar to other recent editions of Loyalty Management magazine, this issue is available to read online in a digital format on Loyalty360.org. In addition to the written articles, readers will also find links to video and podcast interviews with each of the brand features.
Further, this issue includes expert advice for brands from many of our supplier partners on embracing emotional loyalty, the battle for share of wallet, and how brands can become more authentic to consumers – including contributions from several supplier partner thought leaders, including Brierley, SMG, PDI Cloud Software, Drop Tank, HTK, Comarch, Stuzo, ICF Next, Clarus Commerce, and Vesta. Thank you to all who contributed!
“We’re thrilled to share the September edition of Loyalty Management magazine to highlight some of the industry‘s top trends and best practices today,” says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO. “This collection of brand features and expert advice gives our audience an inside view into brand leaders’ challenges and opportunities, as well as actionable insights marketers can leverage to build and enhance their customer loyalty strategies.
The current edition launched on Aug. 26 and can be read at Loyalty360.org.
Loyalty Management magazine is available to members and non-members of Loyalty360. For additional information on becoming a member, please visit Loyalty360.org or contact us at info@loyalty360.org.
