2021 Loyalty360 Awards Call for Entries Announced
This year’s call for entries is open until July 30, with finalists and winners recognized at Loyalty360’s Loyalty Expo this fallCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, announced that the call for entries for the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards is officially open. This marks the eighth year of the Loyalty360 Awards, the most coveted awards in customer loyalty. With an emphasis on objectivity, the Loyalty360 Awards recognize brands that build lasting and profitable relationships with customers.
The Loyalty360 Awards are open to brands of any industry and brands from around the world. Any brand with a customer loyalty strategy, initiative, or program is eligible to enter. The call for entries runs until July 30, with early bird submission pricing available until June 30.
Submission guidelines include:
• Any brand with a customer loyalty strategy, initiative, or program is eligible to enter
• Brands may submit themselves, or supplier partners may submit on behalf of their clients
• Brands are encouraged to submit for multiple categories and vendors/partners may submit numerous clients for the Loyalty360 Awards
Categories for this year’s Loyalty360 Awards include:
• B2B Customer Loyalty
• Creative Campaign
• Customer Insight and Metrics
• Customer Loyalty Innovation and Transformation
• Customer Loyalty Strategy
• CX Strategy
• Employee Engagement and Impact
• Incentive and Reward Design
• Innovation in Personalization
• Loyalty Program Design
• Mobile-First Customer Experience
• Program Partnership
• Social, Community, and Customer Advocacy
• Social Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility
• Technology and Trends
In addition to the individual categories mentioned above, Loyalty360’s comprehensive overall award — the 360-Degree Brand Award — recognizes brands for overall excellence in all facets of customer experience and loyalty. To qualify for this award, brands must enter three or more of the categories and be named a finalist in at least one. In addition to the 360-Degree Brand Award, Loyalty360 will also recognize the solutions providers whose clients had the best-combined performance across all categories.
There is a two-part judging process for the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards, which makes these awards unique and truly objective. Initially, all entries will be anonymously reviewed by a judging panel comprised of Loyalty360 conference committee members. The judging panel will name finalists in September, and then finalists will participate in a second judging round at the 2021 Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, this October. As a part of the event, all conference attendees can vote for Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners after the finalists’ presentations. Award winners and final placements will be announced in a ceremony during the conference.
“We’re thrilled to announce the call for entries for our eighth annual Loyalty360 Awards,” said Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP of Marketing, Loyalty360. “From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, Loyalty360 Award finalists and winners continually prove are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience – and we’re looking forward to another great year of submissions.”
Loyalty360 Award finalists and winners benefit from industry and peer recognition, brand coverage by Loyalty360 including a feature article and video included in Loyalty Management magazine, official Loyalty360 Award winner logo usage rights, trophies, and more.
Last year’s Loyalty360 Award winners include leading brands dedicated to customer loyalty and customer experience, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Ally Financial, 7-Eleven, Verizon, Floor & Decor, Chipotle, LEGO, Wawa, Air Canada, Bank of America, and more.
To start your submission or learn more about the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards, visit loyalty360awards.com or contact Loyalty360 at carlystemmer@loyalty360.org.
