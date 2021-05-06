2021 Loyalty360 Awards Call for Entries Announced

About

Loyalty360 is the association for customer loyalty. We bring together the best loyalty-focused professionals from technology and service suppliers and brands under one roof. Through Loyalty360, these professionals find invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and guidance provided by internal thought leaders and brands/suppliers on the cutting edge of customer loyalty. From our introductory individual memberships to our top tier, our members are provided with the network and resources they need to continue their path to true customer-centricity. Our membership options are focused on brand/marketers and suppliers - and are tailored to meet the specific needs of each. As an association, our goal is to arm our members with the insights, network, and resources to advance their careers, build stronger brands and deepen relationships with their customers. We are here for our members and their brands as we work to transform the entire customer loyalty industry.

https://loyalty360.org/