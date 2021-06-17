Loyalty360 Releases First-Ever Quarterly Analyst Update, 2021 Q2
Loyalty360's supplemental analyst offering to assist and streamline the selection process for marketers relative to customer loyalty technologies and agencies.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES , June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to release its first-ever Quarterly Analyst Update. In this analyst report, Loyalty360 will detail the state of customer loyalty, inclusive of the latest market trends, and current opportunities within customer loyalty facing both brands and suppliers. This industry overview will be informed by extensive data points driven by Loyalty360's unique position within the industry, which includes hundreds of brands and suppliers within a diverse set of industries.
Each Quarterly Analyst Update will feature a set of customer loyalty-focused platforms, agencies, and/or consultancies, with timely and relevant updates on each provider's recent product innovations, client updates, and company focus/roadmap for the coming months.
"These quarterly updates will enable marketers tasked with running customer loyalty programs an additional timely and objective analyst resource to help them keep their programs thriving," says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO.
Showcasing Select Platforms, Agencies, and Consultants:
The report will showcase select platforms, agencies, and consultants, including technology and strategic enhancements, new capabilities, product innovations, and suppliers' brand client updates – all driven by the current state of customer loyalty; the report will be a guidepost to address relevant customer loyalty opportunities.
"After the release of our Technology Today Report this Spring, we've heard, from brands and suppliers, that there is a more significant need than ever for more objective, in-depth, and timely analyst reports," says Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP of Marketing.
Suppliers included in this, and future updates go through at least one Loyalty360 analyst assessment and have verified brand clients as evaluated through Loyalty360 reference interviews, active membership in the Loyalty360 Brand Community, or as a participant in our Leaders in Customer Loyalty interviews.
Supplementing Loyalty360's More Extensive Industry Reports:
These Quarterly Analyst Updates will supplement Loyalty360's more extensive industry reports – Technology Today (released in April 2021) and the Clarity Report (coming Fall 2021), as well as Loyalty360 supplier members' existing Analyst Briefs with relevant updates, bringing brands up to date on the latest technologies, platforms, capabilities, and service offerings of these respective partners. Loyalty360's Analyst Reports support marketers searching for a new platform, a next-generation customer loyalty strategist, or a potential partner who offers proven processes to drive deeper customer loyalty.
The featured supplier partners in the newly released 2021 Q2 update are Cheetah Digital, ICF Next, and Prizelogic. Loyalty360 Brand Members or brand marketers that purchase the report will have access to an overview of each supplier partner, each company's current focus and recent product innovations, client news, and details on "what's next" for each supplier in the coming months.
"Through regular one-on-one discussions, interviews, research, and small-sided meetings with our members, we feel Loyalty360 is in a unique position to help the industry navigate the complex and ever-changing customer loyalty landscape," Johnson says.
Loyalty360's Quarterly Analyst Update, 2021 Q2 is now available on Loyalty360.org for purchase here. For additional information on the report, please feel free to contact Loyalty360.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
Loyalty360's Distinctive Industry Viewpoint
Loyalty360 has a unique viewpoint within the industry, continually gathering in-depth information on
the technologies, platforms, and providers that brands are currently leveraging or interested in potentially onboarding to provide a holistic view of the solutions and partners available today. Bolstered by and continually reinforced via various touchpoints – on the supplier side with a rigorous and continual analyst briefing process, regular topic-specific discussions, and Loyalty360 Award submissions and on the brand side through internally conducted qualitative and quantitative research, in-depth interviews with leaders in customer loyalty, brand-led technology-focused working groups, and small-sided meetings, Loyalty360's data points are continually updates, allowing for a detailed and unrivaled understanding of the industry.
