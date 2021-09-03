Co-Founders of Cerule International Surprise over 2,000 of their Independent Business Owners with Free Gift Cards
While companies continue to find ways to keep their businesses alive, Biotech Company, Cerule uses its resources to give free gift cards to their people.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerule International, a flourishing biotech company renowned for its production of the world’s first clinically proven, patented stem cell enhancer continues to exhibit extraordinary growth as they champion their way to the center of the prominent 4.2 billion dollar Health and Wellness Industry. Cerule’s Co-Founders, Jono Lester, and Andy Goodwin celebrate their proliferating success by giving over 2,000 of their top-performing Independent Business Owners a free gift card each, as a token of appreciation for their amazing loyalty and continued commitment to Cerule.
While the world continues to navigate through turmoil and uncertainty, and companies are suffering from financial hardship, hardworking societal contributors losing jobs left and right, but Cerule’s Co-Owners wholeheartedly believe that remaining steadfast and offering support to their team during adversity is imperative above all else. At a time when companies seek opportunities to cut expenditures to save their business, Lester and Goodwin pursue opportunities to give generously to all of their Independent Business Owners because they know, when you take care of your team, your team will take care of the business.
This is an exciting time at Cerule. Business is thriving and creativity is prosperous. Cerule’s Co-Founders leverage their amplified success by generating their very own Cerule Gift Card System within their company website. To offer a perpetual cycle of giving amongst their people, Cerule’s gift card system is an incredible way for Independent Business Owners to invite others to enjoy a life of optimum health and build an extraordinary life.
Andy Goodwin says, “It’s just our way of saying thank you to our family of Independent Business Owners. I am sure there are many more companies out there who COULD say thanks, but actions speak louder than words; maybe some of them will follow our lead. We know our team will appreciate this gesture”
Goodwin and Lester's generosity continues to disperse amongst their Independent Owners as they revealed yet another huge surprise of a “New & Limited Edition” Soothing Skincare Range on September 1, 2021. The exquisite range is given as a free gift with their unique health and wellness products.
