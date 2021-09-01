GILLESPIEHALL'S CLARA MATTUCCI NAMED PARTNER

Clara Mattucci a behaviorist, is named a partner at PR firm, GillespieHall GH's founding partner Bridget Paverd (L) and recently named partner, Clara Mattucci GH Management Team, August 2021

Behaviorist is a thought leader in understanding audience segmentation.

It is a defining time for women across all communication and media platforms. We are excited to see behaviorism recognized as a vital discipline in PR!” — Bridget Paverd, founding partner at GillespieHall

HOCKESSIN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaviorist Clara Mattucci has been named partner at the strategic communication firm GillespieHall, a BGP Publicity Inc., business. Mattucci joined GillespieHall as a social media strategist in 2011. Her previous position at the firm before making partner was Chief Operating Officer.

Mattucci, a social scientist and marketing strategist, leads the discovery and metrics initiatives at GillespieHall. Actions and results are analyzed by in-house researchers, with the findings used to inform client strategies moving forward.

“Clara really showed her strength as a leader during the pandemic,” says GillespieHall founding partner Bridget Paverd. “As we were all forced to retreat to home offices, Clara worked with our employees to keep engagement and creativity high at a very confusing time for the world. We had to look after ourselves and assist our amazing clients to pivot and adjust. There was a lot going on, and as many floundered in the confusion, we managed to keep going and continued to communicate purposefully on behalf of our clients.”

Mattucci and Paverd run an agile team of seasoned employees that includes: PR specialists; digital marketers; writers and behavioral experts that span two generations and five continents. Operating from their charming 19th-century head office in Hockessin, the firm has an office near Philadelphia and is looking for additional offices in Maryland.

GillespieHall is known for their many awards and multi-lingual behavior-changing campaigns, many of which culminated in changes to the law, such as the indoor smoking ban in several states, adult host responsibilities and underage drinking, and the approval of medical marijuana.

GillespieHall currently partners with global and local businesses. Clients are from an array of industries, including space travel, funeral services, chemistry and contract research, family-owned real estate development, and also include large health-based nonprofits, school districts and global information technology companies. The firm uses their proprietary integrated approach to elevate and promote their clients and manage reputations – this includes PR, marketing, creative design, paid media, video, SEO, podcasts and blogs. "We tell purposeful stories, deepen brand loyalty and inspire growth," says Paverd.

