Prosecutor Extends Plea Offer to Sex Abuse Defendant

By Elizabeth Posada - September 1, 2021

A defense attorney in a sex abuse case said that the prosecution has extended a plea offer during an Aug. 31 hearing.

The 41-year-old defendant is charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary and kidnapping. He is accused of sexually assaulting three women on June 26. According to court documents, he allegedly forced his way into the first victim’s apartment and put his arm around another victim’s neck.

DC Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz granted defense attorney Kevin Mosley’s request for additional time in order to look over all the evidence and continue discussions with his client.

The defendant is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 6. 

