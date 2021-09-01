Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses: in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 10:03 am, the suspects approached the victim, at an ATM, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandish a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 2:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim, at an ATM, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandish a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: