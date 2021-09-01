Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) will open September 1, 2021 – October 31 @ midnight. Join Zoom Meeting – scheduled for Wednesday, September 01, 2021 @ 10:30 -11:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (https://educationne.zoom.us/j/4029373943); Meeting ID: 402 937 3943.

One major change is the Staff Upload Record Layout. SPI Code and Position Assignment Code are required for Paraprofessional, Professional and Sign language interpreters. (https://cdn.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/StaffFileUploadRecordLayout_SPEDFRS.pdf) This submission generates payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. This data collection is accessible through the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. An activation code is required which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

2020-2021 Special Education Reporting System (SPEDFRS) Presentation 09/01/2021 (PDF) User Manual includes “New” Features by section: https://cdn.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/SPEDFRS_UserManual.pdf Special Education (SPED) Reporting Information website for additional SPED information: https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/special-education-reporting-information/ Annual Financial Report (AFR) – District Reporting https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/annual-financial-report-school-district/ NDE Portal at https://portal.education.ne.gov/Site/DesktopDefault.aspx