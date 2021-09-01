Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Secure Data Review

Public School Districts Only

The NEP Secure has been updated for the 2020-2021 school year to allow districts the following data prior to its release on the NEP Public site on September 17:

About Page Performance data – NSCAS ELA and Mathematics, ACT Demographics – Membership, Race/Ethnicity, Kindergarten/Pre-K, Teachers Program Participation – Free/Reduced Lunch, High Ability Learners, Special Education Metrics – LA Graduation Requirements, Mathematics Graduation Requirements Achievement – College Going Rate

The NEP Secure collection is located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. An activation code is required which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

If you are concerned with any of the data, please send a ticket to the helpdesk at ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org.