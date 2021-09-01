Substitute Teacher Collection Now Open – Please Note Changes in Due Date

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Interim Rule 18 & ESUs

New for the 21-22 school year, the Substitute Teacher collection will have two due dates: 12-15-21 and 6-15-22. First Collection Open: 9-1-21 Due: 12-15-21 Audit Window Close: 1-15-22 Second Collection Open: 3-1-22 Due: 6-15-22 Audit Window Close: 6-30-22

It is recommended that districts/systems update substitute’s ‘days taught’ monthly (possibly at payroll time). This will help to ensure districts/systems are using certified staff and provide commentary if needed. The collection can then be Submitted / Approved at the appropriate Due Date.

The Due Data changes will be utilized by Accreditation Specialists and the Educator Certification team to validate proper use of substitutes and for renewal of substitute teaching permits.

Collection instructions have been revised and can be found here.

School systems are encouraged to access the TEACH Business Partner Portal (contact the Educator Certification group for more details) and the Public Certification Lookup site.