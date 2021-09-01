Historical Affairs programs in September 2021

(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 1, 2021) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring a wide variety of programs during the month of September 2021 including, among others, a wetland walk and campfire on Sept. 18, and a program on Colonial Delaware crime and punishment on Sept. 23. Several of these programs will be conducted in front of a live audience, while others will be streamed live on the internet with registration required. See the full schedule below for details. All programs are free and open to the public.

Courtroom in The Old State House. Colonial Delaware crime and punishment will be explored in a virtual program streamed live from the site on Sept. 23, 2021.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, September 2021

Thursday, Sept. 9 “The I’s Have It: Industry, Innovation, and Invention.” Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua featuring a day-long series of virtual activities from Lewes culminating with Keith Henley of the American Historical Theatre portraying George Washington Carver. Activities streamed live via Zoom and Facebook. Zoom registration required by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/23rd-annual-chautauqua/. 12–9 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, Sept. 9 Smooth Sound Big Band. Concert featuring music from the big band era through classic rock and jazz. Part of Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua. Guests must bring their own chairs. Program also streamed live on Facebook. Stango Park, 114 Third St., Lewes. 6 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Sept. 10 “The I’s Have It: Industry, Innovation, and Invention.” Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua featuring a day-long series of virtual activities from Lewes culminating with Bob Gleason of the American Historical Theatre portraying Thomas Edison. Activities streamed live via Zoom and Facebook. Zoom registration required by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/23rd-annual-chautauqua/. 12–9 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Sept. 10 “Old-Time Radio Show.” Performed by the Possum Point Players Radio Theatre. Part of Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua. Guests must bring their own chairs. Program also streamed live on Facebook. Stango Park, 114 Third St., Lewes. 6 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Sept. 11 “The I’s Have It: Industry, Innovation, and Invention.” Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with Daisy Sunshine of the American Historical Theatre portraying Madame C.J. Walker. In-person attendance welcome but visitors must bring their own chairs. Programs also streamed live on Facebook. New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 12–6 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sunday, Sept. 12 “The I’s Have It: Industry, Innovation, and Invention.” Delaware’s 23rd Annual Chautauqua featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with Bob Gleason of the American Historical Theatre portraying Alexander Graham Bell. In-person attendance welcome but visitors must bring their own chairs. Programs also streamed live on Facebook. New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 12–6 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and 28; Fridays, Sept. 17 and 24; Saturday, Sept. 25 Guided visitation to the African burial ground at the John Dickinson Plantation. Guided visitation leads participants to the African burial ground which is believed to be the final resting place for enslaved and free Black men, women and children who died on the plantation. Guests will engage with guides about the historical context and archaeological research of the site. John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission free but reservations recommended by calling 302-739-3277.

Saturday, Sept. 18 Wetland walk and campfire. Staff-led walk on the St. Jones Reserve’s wetlands boardwalk followed by a sachet-making program and campfire at the John Dickinson Plantation. St. Jones Reserve, 818 Kitts Hummock Road, and John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road Dover. 6–8:30 p.m. Reservations required by calling the St. Jones Reserve at 302-735-3412.

Thursday, Sept. 23 “Colonial Delaware Crime and Punishment.” Virtual program from The Old State House in which historic-site interpreter Francisco Rodriguez discusses Colonial Delaware criminal laws looking at how courts of the period dealt with crime and punishment, the role played by the General Assembly in the enactment of those laws, and the roots of Colonial criminal justice in the English legal system. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required and only available by going to the following: https://tinyurl.com/t63ua3bb. 1 p.m. For additional information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-608-5326 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov