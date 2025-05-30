Submit Release
Discover Your Revolutionary Roots at the Delaware Public Archives’ June First Saturday Program

Looking to uncover your family’s role in the American Revolution? Join us at the Delaware Public Archives on Saturday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. for this month’s First Saturday Program: Flags of Our Forefathers: Finding Your Roots in the Revolution.

This program will cover the most common records used by genealogists while also exploring lesser-known resources that can be invaluable for those researching their family tree to complete an application for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) or Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Some of these overlooked resources include Supply Tax records, Journal A, SAR membership applications, and Oaths of Allegiance.

This First Saturday Program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required. For more information about this presentation, contact archives@delaware.gov.

Presenter: Joseph Sullivan, joe.sullivan@delaware.gov
Location: Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard North, Dover, DE 19901

Come early, grab a seat, and journey back to the 18th century through the records that helped shape our state’s history!

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit our website at archives.delaware.gov.


