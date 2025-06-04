DSB Announces Spring 2025 EDGE Grant Competition Awards

Entrepreneur Class Awardees pose with Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, and Division of Small Business Director CJ Bell

STEM group awardees pose with Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and DSB Director CJ Bell

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) announced the Spring 2025 winners of the Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) Grant competition on Wednesday June 4, 2025. Ten awards were presented to Delaware small businesses in a ceremony at Bally’s Resort in Dover by DSB Director CJ Bell, and Secretary of State, Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez.

Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a Kent County gymnastics facility needing equipment for its expansion, a lavender farm asking for funds to build cottages for an agri-tourism expansion project, the State’s first Menopause Clinic, a company making key enhancements to its collaborative AI tools, a company conducting Phase 2 research and development on a cure for a rare pediatric disorder, and a bioscience company developing engineered cell lines for producing sustainable meat.

“I am incredibly excited by the diverse range of small businesses that we were able to support during this round of the EDGE competition,” said DSB Director, CJ Bell. “These companies are contributing to the quality of life of Delawareans in a variety of ways. I’m proud that through this funding we are able to help elevate them to the next level.”

The EDGE Grant Competition was launched in 2019, and including this round, has provided support to 120 small businesses by distributing nearly $8.0 million to them.

“We are thrilled to help these businesses expand and grow,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “Small businesses enhance economic diversity in our state by helping create new industries, jobs and markets. When small businesses thrive, we all thrive.”

The EDGE Grant Competition is conducted twice a year. Businesses that are less than seven years old and employ no more than 10 full-time employees (or FTE equivalents), are eligible to apply for an EDGE grant. The grants are awarded through a competitive selection process.

After thorough internal review, up to 16 finalists are selected to pitch their proposals to an outside expert panel of judges. Ten companies are selected each round for awards. Five STEM-based companies each receive up to $100,000 for eligible expenses while five Entrepreneur Class (non-STEM) businesses each receive up to $50,000. Several previous EDGE winners are leaders in the bioscience, astronomy, technology, and food service industries.

Donny Legans, owner of Rail Haus beer garden in Dover and a previous winner from the Fall of 2022, spoke to the most recent round of awardees during the ceremony and told them how pivotal the award was for him.

“Receiving the EDGE grant was a game changer for us. It was the initial push we needed to know we were on the right path and had a viable business we could build on. The EDGE funding itself is the star and is rightfully the focus of the program but an equally great benefit of the program is the planning and research needed to move throughout the application process successfully. It undoubtably made us a stronger business that forced us to look at our weaker areas and address them with a solid strategy. We are forever grateful for the initial investment from the Division of Small Business. They are a big part of who we are today at Rail Haus.”

Since 2019, more than half (54%) of the 120 awardees have been either woman, minority, or veteran-owned small businesses. Another 18% fall into more than one of those categories.

This was the eleventh round of the program. In February, 139 businesses applied for funding—matching the number of applicants from the program’s first year. Of those, 111 were in the Entrepreneur category and 28 in the STEM category. In this round, seven of the ten awardees have businesses located in New Castle County, one in Kent County, and two in Sussex County. To date, the program has supported 79 businesses in New Castle County, 25 in Kent County, and 16 in Sussex County.

Sixteen finalists gave public presentations in early May at the BPG Brandywine Building in Wilmington. From those, the below recipients were selected.

Entrepreneur Awardees:

American Fire Protection (Seaford) – $50,000

American Fire Protection, launched in 2024, is a fully licensed fire protection contractor, providing inspection, service, and maintenance of commercial, industrial, and residential water-based fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers. All of the company’s fire protection specialists are fully licensed, certified, and trained in fire suppression systems and safety. The company will use its EDGE funds to buy a second service vehicle, with interior upfitting and wrapped with their logo, that is exclusively dedicated to providing on-site servicing of fire extinguishers.

Bayside Gymnastics (Milford) – $50,000

Located in Milford, DE Bayside Gymnastics is in the process of building a new facility with a target opening date of January 2026. The EDGE grant award will offset a portion of the $150,000 multi-use equipment which is needed for the expansion of their special needs, gymnastics, ninja warrior, cheer, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) programs. It will enable them to increase their customer base and improve the overall quality and depth of the programs offered.

Harvey Haven Lavender Farm (Townsend) – $50,000

This farm is a 12.7-acre agritourism venture in Townsend, DE, blending lavender cultivation with immersive tourist experiences. The farm produces lavender-based products like essential oils, lotions, body washes, salts, sprays and soaps. Harvey Haven seeks to be the first lavender farm with integrated overnight accommodations. Part of a nearly half million-dollar agritourism expansion project, EDGE funding will be used for them to launch phase one, the construction of two 450-square foot cottages. Future plans include building an event barn, pavilion, farm cafe and increasing product sales.

Introspection Counseling (Wilmington) – $50,000

Introspection Counseling Center, LLC (ICC) is a telehealth practice founded in September 2021, to meet the increasing demand for accessible mental health support and qualified mental health providers during the global pandemic. Since its establishment, ICC has provided more than 5,600 online therapy sessions to adult residents across Delaware. To meet the rising demand for in-person mental health services, particularly in underserved areas such as Wilmington, the company has secured a medical office condo in the City. The space needs extensive renovations to bring it up to code and make it ADA compliant. ICC will use its EDGE awarded funds to invest in infrastructure, IT systems, marketing, website redesign and equipment. This move will help ICC enhance service delivery, and close accessibility gaps.

Oasis Family Wellness – The Menopause Clinic (Newark) – $50,000

Menopause is a significant yet often overlooked phase in a woman’s health journey, impacting nearly 1.3 million women annually in the United States. In Delaware, over 20% of the female population is aged 45 and older, and the demand for specialized menopause care is increasing. Despite this, access to dedicated menopause care remains limited, leaving many women to navigate complex hormonal health challenges related to menopause without adequate support or treatment. The proposed Menopause Clinic, the first stand-alone clinic in Delaware, seeks to close this critical gap by providing evidence-based, patient-centered services tailored to perimenopausal and postmenopausal women. EDGE funding will support startup costs including medical equipment and supplies, hardware, furniture, marketing and community outreach, and early operational expenses.

STEM Awardees:

AKOS Solutions (Newark) – $100,000

AKOS, founded in September 2023, created a platform called CollabChat AI to address a core gap in collaborative AI. Most AI tools cater to individual users, missing shared perspectives from project managers, specialists, teachers, or students—leading to oversights and unchecked “AI hallucinations.” CollabChat AI allows teams to interact with an AI model together, refining ideas and validating responses in real time. This approach is especially valuable in sectors like healthcare, where novices gather information for experts, and education, where teachers oversee students’ AI usage. AKOS will use their EDGE funding to enable key enhancements of CollabChat’s core capabilities, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for better accuracy, real-time web search, and shared collaboration tools. It will also support user research, marketing, and infrastructure (including AWS hosting) to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Archie (Georgetown) – $100,000

Archie is pioneering “liquid real estate” – a unique model that gives home sellers the freedom to move forward immediately without sacrificing the value of their home. Traditional selling means months of strangers walking through your house, repair negotiations, and paralyzing uncertainty; Archie eliminates these unpleasant experiences entirely. When homeowners partner with Archie, they receive up to 80% of their home’s verified value within 24 hours of moving out, while maintaining ownership until final sale. Archie then increases the value by enhancing the property, deploying sophisticated marketing technology, and orchestrating the entire sales process. When the home sells, the original owner receives 60% of additional proceeds – creating optimal alignment where both parties succeed when the home achieves its highest potential sales price.

The EDGE Grant will accelerate Archie Home Intelligence – featuring a proprietary AI-powered Automated Valuation Model (AVM) that analyzes over 500 property-specific data points and hyperlocal market trends to achieve accuracy at levels not yet seen in the industry. This technology not only powers Archie’s seller experience but also creates a transparent, certainty-driven buying process where homes come fully inspected, move-in ready, and available to close in as little as 72 hours.

Essence Infusing (Newark) – $100,000

Essence Infusing (“Essence”) is a Delaware based company reimagining how herbal infusions are made at home and in small businesses. The company’s flagship product, ELOH®, uses gentle, precise heat and automated mixing to transform herbs, roots, and botanicals into oils honey and other carriers. It preserves nutrition and flavor while ensuring superior quality and consistency without guesswork or nutrient loss. It also offers easy-to-use presets along with full customization for advanced users and features a built-in potency calculator. Additionally, the company is developing AI tools that will allow users to generate custom infusion recipes and send them directly to the machine. The EDGE award will support the transition from working prototype into early production by funding molds, parts and essential manufacturing hardware.

Higher Medicine (Wilmington) – $100,000

Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) is an inherited pediatric disorder with life-long disability and mortality by middle-age. FA patients have no effective options to treat both neurological and cardiac symptoms, with many drug candidates in development not designed to address the underlying biochemical defect responsible for disease progression.

Higher Medicine (HM) aims to usher in functional cures for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) through safe molecules and a novel epigenetic platform. Their EDGE funding will be used for Phase 2 research and development and hiring additional staff.

Livestock Labs (Wilmington) – $100,000

This bioscience company is developing new technology to produce sustainable meat without industrial animal farming called Cultivated meat. It is real meat grown directly from animal cells. At a time when avian flu outbreaks are devastating poultry farms, leading to mass culling, price spikes, and food security risks, cultivated meat provides a resilient and scalable alternative. Using cutting-edge biomanufacturing techniques, the company plans to create high-quality meat with the same taste and texture as conventional meat but with up to 90% less land, 66% less water, and 92% fewer emissions. To date, only four companies have successfully launched products, albeit in limited quantities. Livestock Labs will use the EDGE funding to accelerate its efforts in addressing this challenge by developing and delivering process-ready, precision-engineered cell lines designed to meet the specific needs of this industry. This project will position Delaware as a leader in the emerging bioeconomy.

The Division of Small Business is a state agency committed to helping small businesses start and grow in Delaware through a variety of services it provides. From start-ups to experienced business owners looking to expand, our team of Regional Business Managers can provide you one-on-one assistance and counseling to help you succeed. They can assist with a variety of needs, including: navigating government processes, connecting owners with our many resource partner organizations, and identifying funding opportunities for which you may qualify. See all of the programs and services we offer at business.delaware.gov.