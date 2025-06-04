The Mezzanine Gallery Presents Jen Hintz Eggers’ “Seeds of Life”

An intimate and meditative exploration of early motherhood, sacred geometry, and the cycles of life through vibrant oil paintings.

Wilmington, Del. (June 4, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present “Seeds of Life”, a solo exhibition of collage works by Delaware artist Jennifer Hintz Eggers. The show will be on view from June 6 to July 25, 2025, with a free opening reception on Friday, June 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Seeds of Life” reflects Eggers’ deeply personal exploration of early motherhood. Her evocative oil paintings beautifully weave sacred geometric patterns, branching lines, and biomorphic “mammary flowers” inspired by physiological forms. These meticulously composed images layer rich colors and potent symbolism, emphasizing life’s cyclical, persistent, and hopeful nature.

Eggers describes her artistic process as deeply meditative, embracing the calming rhythm of drafting patterns using grids and interlocking circles. Overlapping circles, a motif prevalent since ancient decorative art, symbolize interconnectedness and continuity. Her delicate use of transparent oil paints captures subtle shifts—mirroring cellular growth and lunar phases—to embody the various stages of womanhood and caregiving.

A lifelong Delawarean, Jen Hintz Eggers earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Delaware in 2008. She is the founder of The Ladies’ Art House and currently maintains her studio practice at the Studios at The Delaware Contemporary. Eggers also teaches painting and drawing courses through New Castle County Art Studio and Delaware Technical Community College. Her artwork has been exhibited at institutions including the Susquehanna Art Museum and the University of Mary Washington.

Through “Seeds of Life,” Eggers hopes to offer viewers a moment of tranquility and reflection—similar to the meditative experience of tracing paths in a labyrinth—reinforcing the reassuring message that life remains cyclical, persistent, and ever hopeful.

About the Artist

Jen Hintz Eggers is a Delaware-based painter whose work explores themes of spirituality, motherhood, and the rhythms of nature through the use of sacred geometry and biomorphic forms. A 2008 graduate of the University of Delaware with a BFA in painting, Eggers is the founder of The Ladies’ Art House and maintains a studio practice at the Studios at The Delaware Contemporary. Her work has been exhibited regionally, including at the Susquehanna Art Museum and the University of Mary Washington. In addition to her studio practice, she teaches painting and drawing at the New Castle County Art Studio and Delaware Technical Community College.

About the Mezzanine Gallery

The Mezzanine Gallery, located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building (820 N. French Street, Wilmington, DE), is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery highlights the work of Delaware’s Individual Artist Fellows, showcasing a diverse range of artistic talent throughout the year. For more information, visit https://arts.delaware.gov/mezzanine-gallery.

Images in the banner: “As Above So Below” (2024), Oil on canvas, 18”x24”. “Long Days of a Short Season” (2024), Silverpoint on Panel, 16” round. “Garden of Plenty” (2022), Oil on canvas, 18”x24”.

