The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation Honors Outstanding Leaders at Upcoming Purple Diamond Awards in October 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- For almost three years, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation –a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization launched by NJ-based young entrepreneur Simone Gordon – has helped marginalized Black and Brown families within many communities with assistance ranging from providing food to helping women leave domestic violence situations to educational opportunities. The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation uses the power of networking, social media, and influence to connect families in need with people that can help. The non-profit has received accolades for their excellent work from many quarters – most recently the Gates Foundation.
On Saturday, October 30th 2021, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation will pay it forward by recognizing organizations that made a difference in the lives of several at their Second Annual Purple Diamond Awards Fundraiser Dinner. This formal event will take place at the Waterside Restaurant in North Bergen NJ. Noted actor Antonio Fargas will host with Grammy Award winning Howard Hewitt as music guest along with DJ Prince Hakim Bell.
The honorees are as follows :
The Women Rising Foundation – Diamond Award
Women Rising is the foremost community-based organization for women in Hudson County NJ. Women Rising assists women and their families to achieve self-sufficiency and live safe, productive, and fulfilling lives through social services, economic development, and advocacy services.
The S.O.F.I.A. Foundation – President’s Circle Award
Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates (fondly referred to as S.O.F.I.A.) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides advocacy, supportive services and referrals for temporary housing to “at risk” women and children of domestic violence. Their mission is to provide domestic violence victims and survivors with assistance and encourage them to be positive, self-sufficient and successful.
The Safe House Foundation – Circle Of Honor Award
The Safe House is an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children based in Bloomfield NJ (Essex County) The organization provides counseling, case management, legal advocacy, a comprehensive children's program, food, clothing, personal necessities and linkage to an extensive number of community services on an as needed basis.
The RAIN Foundation – Visionary Award
HBP RAIN Foundation d/b/a/ Essex LGBT Reaching Adolescents in Need (RAIN) Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, transitioning housing, and permanent supportive housing services to address the emergent need of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (LGBTQ) young adults between the ages 18-26 experiencing crisis leading to homelessness.
Chrissie Monroe/Survive To Thrive Global Inc. – Hall of Fame Award
Launched by entrepreneur Chrissie Monroe, Survive To Thrive Global was established in 2016 to expose the hidden culture of domestic abuse. The organization strives to find new strategies for dealing with domestic violence.
Jennifer Pastiloff (author of “On Being Human”) – Difference Maker Award
Ms. Pastiloff travels the world with her unique workshop On Being Human. She is a frequent contributor to SHAPE Magazine and has been featured on Good Morning America, New York Magazine, Health Magazine, CBS News, and others for her unique style of teaching, which she has taught to thousands of women in sold-out workshops all over the world.
For more information regarding Second Annual Purple Diamond Awards Benefit Dinner, go to www.theblackfairygodmother.org
For media inquiries contact Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.om
Angelo Ellerbee
