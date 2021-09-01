World’s Largest Training on Sustainability Leadership Opens Applications for the Class of 2022 - United People Global
#UPGSustainability Leadership is the world’s largest sustainability leadership training and applications for the Class of 2022 open on 1 September 2021.
I believe that deep and inclusive transformation will happen when people join hand to hand, they move like waves. Change happens when people are united and they are working together.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #UPGSustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults and the applications for the Class of 2022 open from 6pm CEST on 1 September 2021.
Since 2019 a total of 586 #UPGSustainability Leaders have been certified and already gone on to impact 14,000+ people in 108 countries across the world through the execution of mini-training sessions on positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals, and also through projects focused on their local communities.
In 2021, a year deeply affected by the global pandemic, United People Global certified 526 #UPGSustainability Leaders from a pool of over 4,000 applicants who received a free comprehensive training on leadership and sustainability over a course of 9 weeks. Upon completion of this program, 60 young leaders qualified for a complementary and free training experience on Hurricane Island in the USA to further strengthen their capacity for positive citizen leadership. UPG is proud to collaborate closely with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership.
#UPGSustainability Leaders are trained in both the methods and the issues to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. Several incentives are designed into the application process to enable the Class of 2022 to be as impactful as it is diverse, including encouraging young people who work in organisations that care about sustainability to apply - and many other demographic groups.
Caroline Busato, a UPG Sustainability Leader from Brazil shared: “It was one of the most transformative trainings I've ever been on. It gave me strength, it gave me inspiration, and also nowadays I know that I can rely on a network that believes that no one is too small to make a difference.”
“I believe that deep and inclusive transformation will happen when people join hand to hand, they move like waves. Change happens when people are united and they are working together,” said Graça Machel, Chair of the Board at United People Global.
#UPGSustainability Leadership mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. And the training of young adults is the flagship activity within the movement. This training is free thanks to the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander.
“Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety. Thank you for doing this program.” Rosamund Zander, Founding and Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership.
For the class of 2022, applications will be open from 1 September to 31 December 2021 and UPG commits to train and certify 500 new #UPGSustainability Leaders from at least 100 countries and territories.
“It is a privilege to meet young leaders who are obsessed with making the world a better place - and it is a responsibility to support them,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
On Thursday, 2 September 2021 at 4pm CEST (Geneva Time), UPG will host the first of a series of Information Sessions to share more details and anyone who wants to learn more about the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2022 is welcome to RSVP. RSVP at https://unitedpeople.global/events/rsvp/upgsl-infosessions.
To learn more and apply for the Class of 2022 visit: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability. Applications are free and submitted directly at the UPG Sustainability Leadership website until 11:59 pm Geneva time (CET) on 31 December 2021. The selection will be finalised by the end of January 2021.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world a better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
