District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding or downed trees and utilities:

Allegheny County

Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) in Shaler Township between Wetzel Road and Marzolf Road is closed due to downed trees and utilities

Piney Fork Road (Route 3014) in South Park Township between Connor Road and Snowden Road is closed due to flooding

Route 50 from Franklin Avenue in Carnegie Borough to Hope Street in Scott Township due to flooding

Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough between Brentwood Road and the City of Pittsburgh is closed due to flooding

Route 48 at the intersection of Rippel Road in White Oak Borough is closed due to flooding

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #