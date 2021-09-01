Submit Release
District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding or downed trees and utilities:

Allegheny County

  • Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) in Shaler Township between Wetzel Road and Marzolf Road is closed due to downed trees and utilities

  • Piney Fork Road (Route 3014) in South Park Township between Connor Road and Snowden Road is closed due to flooding

  • Route 50 from Franklin Avenue in Carnegie Borough to Hope Street in Scott Township due to flooding

  • Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough between Brentwood Road and the City of Pittsburgh is closed due to flooding

  • Route 48 at the intersection of Rippel Road in White Oak Borough is closed due to flooding

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities

