Vinyl Siding Institute and Industry Leaders Launch Recycling Coalition, Helping Close the Loop on Recycling Vinyl Siding

Keeping recyclable products out of the landfill and helping to turn them into new products is a great way to create a more sustainable built environment.

The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI) is proud to announce the launch of a Recycling Coalition to grow awareness and action around recycling vinyl siding.

Vinyl siding lends itself to recycling because it is made from vinyl ... it can be ground up repeatedly, re-melted and formed into a variety of new products even after the useful life of the product.” — Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO

ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), a trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding products in North America, is proud to announce the official launch of the Northeast Ohio Vinyl Siding Recycling Coalition in support of growing awareness around recycling vinyl siding.

The Coalition is a partnership of over 50 members consisting of product manufacturers, recyclers, distributors, retailers, contractors and the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. The Coalition is focused on completing vinyl siding’s sustainable lifecycle by working together to increase the amount of post-consumer recycling from September 2021 – September 2022 in Northeast Ohio. To view a list of current participants, click here.

LESS WASTE, LESS ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

“Many people think vinyl siding can’t be recycled; however, this is false,” said Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO. “Vinyl siding [polypropylene siding and insulated vinyl siding, too] lends itself to recycling because it is made from vinyl. It is a thermoplastic that can be ground up repeatedly, re-melted and formed into a variety of new products even after the useful life of the product.”

Helping to complete the vinyl siding lifecycle can be as simple as finding a vinyl siding recycling center, according to Kent Powell, VSI member, Territory Sales Manager at Cornerstone Building Brands the Coalition’s chair. “Whether you’re a homeowner updating your exterior or a professional remodeler, you can recycle all used, unused and new vinyl siding from your job at one of the vinyl siding recycling centers near you,” Powell explained.

As the new Coalition began meeting over the past five months in preparation for launch, it became clear that the biggest challenges are creating a stronger understanding that vinyl siding can indeed be recycled and that logistics of getting waste to recyclers needs to be developed and better organized. The Coalition uses this infographic which communicates and educates about both issues.

Offringa added: “We are very proud to join our industry colleagues to be a part of this historic Coalition. We encourage companies and individuals to keep checking in as we continue to add more locations that are helping to recycle scrap vinyl siding back in the manufacturing process.”

To learn more about the Coalition or how to get involved, click here.

ABOUT THE VINYL SIDING INSTITUTE

The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), located in Alexandria, VA, is the trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding and trim products in North America. As industry advocates, VSI’s goal is to further the development and growth of the vinyl and polymeric siding industry by helping to develop material, product and performance standards in cooperation with standards-making organizations and code bodies. VSI engages in product stewardship and outreach activities to enhance the image of the industry and its products, and serve as an information resource to remodelers, builders, planners, designers, architects, elected officials, building code officials, distributors, homeowners and other exterior cladding decision-makers on the facts about vinyl siding. For more information, visit www.vinylsiding.org.



