Kymanox Expands, Signs New Director of Digital Transformation Services
Kymanox adds experienced digital transformation leader, Brandon Sullivan, to the team.
This investment solidifies Kymanox’s ongoing commitment to address the ever evolving integration of technology into overall drug development and delivery.”MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today the addition of Brandon Sullivan as Director of Digital Transformation Services. This newly established role and group enables Kymanox to enhance digitization initiatives and information technology-based services for organizations seeking to maximize value from their technology investments.
— Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox
“Modern medicine developers need to capitalize on the latest digital trends, or else they risk missing out on material speed, efficiency, and quality gains – as well as falling behind on industry paradigm shifts such as Quality 4.0,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “We are excited to welcome Brandon Sullivan to the Kymanox family to lead our newly minted Digital Transformation Services team. This strategic role enhances Kymanox’s ability to guide clients as they face challenges digitizing and optimizing their enterprise, from supply chain to CGxP manufacturing operations. Furthermore, this investment solidifies Kymanox’s ongoing commitment to address the ever evolving integration of technology into overall drug development and delivery. Brandon and his team are cutting-edge experts that allow both us and our clients to ‘Get More [DONE].”
Brandon Sullivan has spent nearly two decades in the life science industry with experience in information management system tools, digital system compliance and filings, product and process development, process validation, continuous improvement, system architecture and design, and risk management. He has extensive operating company experience, having worked most recently at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America across its Pharmaceutical (API), Food, Food Additive, and Health Supplements verticals.
About Kymanox:
Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.
